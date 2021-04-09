Do you know the symptoms of head and neck cancer?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, more than 66,000 people will be diagnosed with head and neck cancer this year.

Over 14,000 will die.

Medical experts say symptoms vary depending on where the cancer is located.

If it’s in the larynx, changes to the voice may occur. Throat cancer may cause pain, coughing or difficulty swallowing.

Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad, a radiation oncologist at OSF St. Anthony Hospital, says oral hygiene is important to prevent these types of cancers.

“You want to go to your dentist regularly, brush and floss regularly, take care of your gums and also, to that end, if you notice issues with your mouth or your teeth, bleeding gums or a sore on your tongue or something like that, show it to your dentist,” he said.

Dr. Ahmad says anyone experiencing an abnormal issue should talk to their physician immediately.