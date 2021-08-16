Doctors in Illinois now required to undergo training to recognize Alzheimer’s in patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed several bills into law on Monday which would require all healthcare professionals serving adults to undergo Alzheimer’s Disease training.

Pritzker signed the bill marking Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair.

“I am excited to sign four pieces of legislation that will make Illinois an even safer state for seniors,” said Pritzker. “I’d like to thank [the Illinois Department of Aging] for hosting a spectacular Senior Day at the fair, the elected officials in attendance for spearheading these important bills, and to all the care providers who support our seniors every day. Together, the steps we’re taking today mark a bipartisan commitment to ensuring that Illinois seniors can live their best lives.”

SB 677 requires licensed health care professionals, who have direct patient interaction with adults age 26 and older, to complete at least a one-hour course in diagnosis, treatment, and care on Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Senate Bill 677, House Bill 848, House Bill 2570, and House Bill 3147 expand equitable access to healthcare for Illinois’ aging population.