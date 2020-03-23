Doctors, nurses with expired licenses can begin practicing in Illinois to battle COVID-19

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, a surgeon directs a special camera to be able to view his patient’s cancer tumor on monitors while performing surgery at a hospital in Philadelphia. As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads, many cancer surgeries are being delayed, stent procedures for clogged arteries have been pushed back and infertility specialists were asked to postpone helping patients get pregnant. In March 2020, doctors in virtually every field are scrambling to alter care. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is trying to increase the healthcare professional workforce during the coronavirus pandemic.

Physicians whose licenses have been expired or inactive for less than 3 years can temporarily restore it to work for the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, a long-term care facility, hospital, or federally-qualified health center.

The IDFPR made the announcement on Monday. The same rules apply for nurses whose licenses have been inactive for less than 5 years.

“The State of Illinois has many very qualified health care professionals throughout the State that we are encouraging to come back into practice to assist with the impact of COVID-19. Illinois is the home of world-class medical providers who can provide critical care at this time. We are committed to doing our part in the State’s concerted effort to reduce COVID-19’s impact on the State of Illinois,”said Secretary Deborah Hagan.

Applications are available online at IDFPR’s website:

• Health Care License Reinstatement: https://www.idfpr.com/Renewals/Apply/Forms/F2396.pdf

• Physician License Reinstatement: https://www.idfpr.com/Renewals/Apply/Forms/F2397.pdf

• Out of State Temporary Practice Permit: https://www.idfpr.com/Renewals/Apply/Forms/F2398.pdf

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

