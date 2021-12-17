Doctors say ‘situation is critical’ as Illinois’ Region 1 running out of hospital capacity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The latest surge of COVID-19 infections in Illinois shows no sign of slowing, according to weekly data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More than 59,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last week, with 316 deaths from coronavirus related symptoms recorded.

As of Thursday, 269 patients are being treated at hospitals within the Region 1 area, and doctors say resources are being stretched thin.

“I don’t want to sugar coat this. The situation in Region One is at a critical state,” said Dr. Matt Smetana of Mercyhealth. “At this time, we’re seeing record number of patients needing hospitalization for complications from COVID-19. At the same time, we’re seeing record low bed availability. Truly, we’re exhausting hospital resources and the situation is critical.”

Smetana added that the best protection against COVID-19 hospitalization is to receive a vaccination.