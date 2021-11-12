Doctors say stomach cancer is one of the most overlooked types

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the most common types of cancer in the U.S. is one of the most overlooked: stomach cancer.

November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month. According to OSF Healthcare, there are 26,000 stomach cancer diagnosis each year, and 11,000 deaths.

Symptoms of the disease include: feeling bloated after eating, heartburn, and unintended weight loss.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have screening like we do in colon cancer and breast cancer,” said OSF Oncologist, Dr. Ismael Shaukat. “But, we can do certain things like lead a healthy lifestyle, diet modification, exercise, avoidance of a sedentary lifestyle. These are some of the things we can do to help prevent this from happening.”

Despite the number of stomach cancer deaths reported every year, doctors say the incidence rate has dropped 1.5% over the last decade.