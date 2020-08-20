Doctors still learning long-term effects of COVID-19 illness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A recent report in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows 80% of COVID-19 patients still show symptoms two months after the first symptoms appear.

Fatigue and shortness of breath seem to last the longest, but the after effects aren’t limited to physical symptoms. Some people who require intensive care are facing psychological fallout in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“That can last a few months and they need social support and family support and sometimes need antipsychotic medication to recover. Those symptoms can last up to six months,” said Dr. Yaser Zeater, a pulmonologist at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Zeater says Swedes is seeing fewer COVID-19 patients, with about two or three cases in the ICU every week.

At the peak of the pandemic in Illinois, Swedes saw two or three new serious cases every day.

