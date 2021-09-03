Does donating blood lower antibody levels if you’ve been vaccinated?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford doctors say some vaccinated donors have wondered if they will lose antibody protection from COVID-19 if they donate blood, which is currently in short supply.

Blood centers continue to plead with the community to roll up their sleeves and give the “gift of life.”

Health officials say a blood shortage is due to there being fewer public blood drives due to social distancing and mask requirements.

Another reason potential donors said is hesitancy. OSF Healthcare says some people have asked if they can safely donate blood after becoming vaccinated.

“You are allowed to donate blood as long as you’ve received one of the three approved vaccines in the United States and those three are the Moderna, the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson,” said OSF’s Lead Blood Bank Technician Brooke Harms.

Harms said the single pint of blood donated will have no impact on the body’s antibody protection levels.