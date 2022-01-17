Dog abandoned on Rockford roadway, found dead in frigid cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline animal organization needs the public’s health.

A dead dog was found left in a crate on the side of the road in Rockford last week, and animal advocates want to catch whoever is responsible. “Care for Pets” desperately wants to find out who is responsible for leaving the dog there, and is offering a $2,000 reward for information.

The dog was found dead in her crate, covered in snow.

“People need to know that when you’re doing this, this is a felony,” said Stephanie Hicks, executive director of Care for Pets.

Care for Pets provides support to pet owners. After seeing a post on Facebook, Hicks found the female pit bull on Saturday night near Slyvia and Martha Avenues off of Kishwaukee Street.

“I was shocked, and honestly, I didn’t want to look because it’s horrific to look at a deceased dog that had either died of exposure or starvation,” Hicks said.

Hicks took the dog’s body to a vet, and she now wants the person who left it on the side of the road to be held accountable.

“What happened, allegedly, if she was starved and died of starvation, or exposure and passed away like that, it’s a felony,” Hicks said.

She encouraged people to call Animal Services if they see an animal in need.

“Keep making those calls over and over again, because someone needs to be an advocate, a voice for these animals,” Hicks said. “Someone knows who this dog is, where this dog came from. Someone had to see the condition of this dog prior to her being discarded…like trash essentially.”

Hicks wants a full investigation done, asking anyone to come forward and call Care for Pets with information. A petition has also been set up, calling for the State’s Attorney’s Office to take the case.