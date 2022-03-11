ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Mutt Madness at Winnebago County Animal Services, meaning this Saturday, adoption fees on some dogs will be just $25.

That includes a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and more.

Shelter staff say they need to free up kennel space so they can help more animals.

“We are seeing quite a few owner surrenders, or dogs just coming in, and it’s very uncommon that we have more dogs than cats, but that’s kind of been the trend these past few months. So, we’re hoping we can really help these dogs moving and get them to forever homes,” said WCAS’ Amber Pinnon.

Winnebago County Animal Services suggests using its website to get pre-approved prior to adoption.