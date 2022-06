MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A dog died in an early Sunday morning house fire in Machesney Park.

North Park Fire responded to a fire on Wilson Avenue, between N. Second Street and the river, around 5:30 a.m. Crews found a fire in a bedroom on the lower level when they got to the scene. Everyone had gotten out, but firefighters found a dog inside the home.

The fire was contained to the bedroom, but there was some heat damage throughout the home.