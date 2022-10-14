ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A dog was found dead inside a home after firefighters managed to put out a fire that was later ruled accidental.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 9:49 a.m., a passerby noticed smoke coming from the home in the 4200 block of Cushman Road and called 911.

Firefighters were on the scene 4 minutes later and were able to force their way inside and extinguish a smoldering fire in the living room area, officials said.

No one was inside the house when the fire occurred.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, authorities said.

The fire department says the cause is under investigation but is believed to be accidental.

The damages were estimated at $25,000.