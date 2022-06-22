ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a dog was shot during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of N. Horsman Street at 9:20 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that suspects in a car fired shots at the residence, which ended up injuring the owner’s dog.

Police did not say whether or not the dog survived.

No other injuries were reported, and the home itself was not hit.