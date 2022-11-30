ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event.

The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation.

“Our population is currently at maximum capacity,” says Adoption & Volunteer Program Coordinator, Amber Pinnon. “We’re hoping that this event not only alleviates our population challenges but also allows these loving pets the opportunity to find their forever home. The Holiday Hope adoption event is the perfect opportunity for anyone who has been thinking about adopting to visit our shelter and find a match!”

Cats will be available for a reduced fee of $10.

All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one-year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative, and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one-year rabies registration tag.

Additional requirements are as follows:

Adopters must be at least 18 years old or older

Must show a state-issued photo ID

All cats and dogs in the household must be current with a rabies vaccination and county pet license

Little or no animal complaints on record

The shelter is located at 4517 N Main Street.