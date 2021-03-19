Dogs rescued from Winnebago house fire now up for adoption

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Nine pit-mix pups are up for pre-select adoption after being rescued from a Winnebago house fire earlier this week.

Fire officials say several dogs were rescued as flames engulfed the home on West State Street Road on Monday. Authorities say one person was home at the time. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ten female and 1 male dogs were taken into protective custody and are offered for adoption from the Winnebago County Animal Shelter, starting today, Friday, March 19th.