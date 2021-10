ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Dollar General store will soon be moving in across from Ingersoll Golf Course on W. State Street.

Dollar General says it expects the store, located at 4329 W. State, to open this Fall.

The company says it tries to choose store locations where customers may not have other retail options.

The new store will employ between 6 and 10 people. To apply, click here.