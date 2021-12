NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A nation-wide discount retailer opened a new location in the stateline.

Dollar General opened its doors in New Milford Monday. It is located 11th Street, near Atwood Forest Preserve.

Dollar General said it plans to donate 100 new books to nearby elementary school to mark the opening. The new site is also creating up to 10 new jobs.

Dollar General operates more than 16,000 stores in 46 states.