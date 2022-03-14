WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — For those looking for a new place to shop in Winnebago, one just opened on Monday.

Dollar General is now open. The store is on Kasch Drive just north of Jean McNair Elementary School. Dollar General has affordable items like food, cleaning supplies, paper products and over-the-counter medicines.

On top of the store opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The store is expected to employ five to ten people.