Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ offers free books to Stephenson County kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Children in Stephenson County will soon be able to receive free books in the mail as part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Children, up to five years old, can receive a free book once a month.

The book gifting program is expanding services to Stephenson County thanks to a $30,000 grant, paid to the United Way from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

The program sends books to readers 5 years old and under. United Way of Rock River Valley will fund the program with the grant money.

Dolly Parton founded the “Imagination Library” program in 1996, and it has grown to 1,600 communities nationwide.

The organization has delivered books to over 2 million readers worldwide.

