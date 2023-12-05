ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County families now have more resources that will help kids in the community improve their reading skills.

Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ program is now available for families in the county. The free program allows kids to get a new book every month from birth until the age of five once signed up.

The program is partially paid for with $1.6 million from Illinois’ state budget. In Winnebago County, United Way of Rock River will take care of the rest.

United Way administrators say the program will play an important role in improving literacy rates. Currently, only 38% of third graders in Winnebago County read at their target level or higher.

“That funding towards literacy is so important because research has shown us that birth to five are the very most important years in establishing a child’s readiness for school,” said Jessica Iasparro of United Way of Rock River Valley. “I think we all know the very first teacher of our children are parents and all parents have different financial abilities to provide books and have books in the home.”

Families interested in using the ‘Imagination Library’ can register using the link to United Way’s website here.