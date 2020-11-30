Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ sending books to Stateline kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An international country star will soon be giving back to kids in the Stateline.

Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ is expanding services to Winnebago and Ogle counties.

The program sends books to readers in economically depressed neighborhoods. United Way of Rock River Valley is raising money to bring the library here.

Organizers say reading is essential to the developing brain.

“We know that there’s something different about holding a book, looking at the pictures, understanding the way that the language goes, understanding how to turn pages. So, it’s really important for children’s development and reading skills to have books in their hands,” said Rock River Valley VP Linda Sandquist.

The organization has delivered books to over 2 million readers worldwide.

