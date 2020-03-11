Domestic violence survivors march as Rockford credit union standoff suspect appears in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicholas August, who was arrested after an hours-long standoff at the Heritage Credit Union on January 3rd appeared in court on Wednesday for a status hearing.

Investigators say August ordered everyone out of the building, located at the corner of E. State and Mulford, and then sexually assaulted a female bank employee he held hostage.

August pleaded not guilty to the crime.

On Wednesday, Supporters for Survivors of Domestic Violence met at Bella Luna Bakery, 308 W State Street, made signs, and marched to the Winnebago County Courthouse to show support for the alleged victim.

“I think it’s important for them to know that they’re not alone,” said community activist Barb Verni-Lau. “That there are people that are willing to help them and come out and sit in the courtroom and be there for them. I think it’s also important for the court system to know that we’re watching. That we want things to be different.”

August’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 29th.

