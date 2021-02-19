Domestic violence suspect arrested after chase from Janesville to Beloit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they chased down a suspect who threatened to kill a woman, engaging in a high speed chase to Beloit, and eventually using the SWAT team to take him into custody.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of South Washington Street in Janesville Thursday, for a report of a man threatening to kill a woman. Police had identified the suspect as 34-year-old Ladale Johnson, who had a history of firearms incidents and felony warrants for allegedly assaulting the same woman prior.

Police say that as officers arrived, Johnson allegedly fled to his vehicle and initiated a high-speed pursuit down Highway 51 to Beloit, where the Rock County Sheriff’s Department and Beloit Township Police Departments tried to stop him, using tire deflation devices, but were unsuccessful.

In Beloit, Beloit Police were able to deflate Johnson’s tires, and he abandoned the vehicle and ran and hid in a residential garage, according to authorities. Police were able to follow his footprints in the snow to his location, and then ordered him to surrender. When he did not, SWAT was brought in to take him into custoday.

Johnson was charged with Fleeing an Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Violence, in addition to several warrants that included charges of Substantial Battery, Repeated Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest, Felony Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation.