ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man with an open domestic violence case against him was taken into custody on Saturday after setting his dog loose on police.

Martez Boose-Moore, 35, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Resist or Obstruct a Peace Officer, Violation of Bail Bond, Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cannabis and Domestic Battery, according to the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial Circuit.

Court records said that Rockford Police officers responded to a house in the 1500 block of Overdene Avenue around 1:44 p.m. Saturday. A 911 caller said that she was seeing Boose-Moore inside of her house over the home security system and was throwing things outside.

The woman said that she lived at the residence, but he was not supposed to be at there as a bail bond order stated that he was to have no direct or indirect contact with her, according to court documents.

Boose-Moore met officers at the door and stated that he lived there. He said that he was contacting his attorney before slamming and locking the door, records said.

Officers went around the back to find Boose-Moore exiting through the back sliding door, according to court documents. He threatened to let his rottweiler loose on the officers, doing so when they approached.

The caller was on the scene and grabbed ahold of the dog, placing it in her vehicle before it could attack the officers.

Boose-Moore was put in handcuffs, though he elbowed one of the officers, spit on the other and kicked and yanked his body, refusing to get into the transport van, court records said.

Boose-Moore is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.