ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday marks three years since a gunman opened fire in Don Carter Lanes, killing three and wounding multiple others.

Dennis Steinhoff, Jerome Woodfork and Thomas Furseth died in the shooting. Three others, including two teenagers, were hurt in the mass shooting.

Don Carter Lanes held its annual bowling tournament in Woodfork’s name over the weekend, and organizers said the event sold out.

The money raised from the tournament goes toward supporting a scholarship for a local high school senior in bowling.