ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Duke Webb, the 40-year-old man facing three counts of first degree murder after he opened fire at Don Carter Lanes in 2020, will not learn if he has been determined mentally fit to stand trial today.

Webb was in court today for an ongoing determination of his mental status. Court records show that Webb was ordered on January 15, 2021 to undergo a mental health evaluation through Rosecrance, three weeks after he allegedly shot and killed three people inside Don Carter Lanes, 4007 E. State St.

A day after the shooting, Webb’s former attorney Elizabeth Bucko told the judge he seemed to experience memory loss and may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The 40-year-old’s hearing was rescheduled to December, he has plead not guilty to three counts of first degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Webb, a former Special Forces solider, shot and killed three and injured three others in a mass shooting at the bowling alley on December 26, 2020. Officers were located Webb shortly after arriving at the bowling alley and took him into custody.

He later admitted to the police he had committed the shootings and showed officers where he hid the weapons used.