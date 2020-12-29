Don Carter Lanes postpones Tuesday’s vigil; new date to be announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Don Carter Lanes is postponing the vigil for Tuesday night in preparation of the winter storm expected later in the day. A new date hasn’t been decided yet.



A press conference is still happening at 2 p.m., which will announce the details of the Miracle Mile Care Fund, which is supporting the victims and their families.

Don Carter Lanes also has an active gofundme account supporting the victims’ families.

MORE HEADLINES: