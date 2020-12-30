Don Carter vigil planned for Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A candlelight vigil to honor and pray for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes is set for January 2nd at 4:30pm.

Organizers had wanted to do it Tuesday, three days after the shooting, but a massive snowstorm forced them to cancel.

Local Pastors, city officials as well as Don Carter General Manager Brad Sommer will speak, including a special singing of Amazing Grace by Jodi Beach.

Three people were killed inside the business, 55-year-old Thomas Furseth, 69-year-old Mr. Jerome Woodfork and 73-year-old Dennis Steinhoff.

Three others were hurt, including a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face.

Everyone is welcome to attend Saturday’s vigil. You are asked to park in the East or West lots at Don Carter Lanes, then walk to the front where the vigil will take place.

Don Carter Lanes also has an active gofundme account supporting the victims’ families.