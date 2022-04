FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — In honor of National Beef Month, blood donors at a stateline donor center will receive a beef stick after giving blood.

It is all thanks to a donation from the Stephenson/Winnebago County Beef Association. Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients, including B-vitamins, zinc and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle.

Beef snacks will be available while supplies last for donors at the Freeport Donor Center, 461 E. South St.