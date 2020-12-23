Donation ensures Rockford’s littlest cancer patients will have a Merry Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Children with cancer will have presents under the Christmas tree this year thanks to a donation from Sherwin Williams.

The company raised $7,000 for “K Cancer Baseball,” which holds a toy drive each year. Those toys are given as gifts to children currently battling cancer, and their siblings.

Cancer survivor Samantha Robertson was one of the first children helped by the organization, and now she lead the toy drive this year.

Robertson said the pandemic has greatly affected fundraising efforts, so the donation came at a perfect time.

“It means the absolute world to us because, having all of this money, we know that we’re going to be able to make the kids have an even better Christmas than we’ve been trying, since it’s so hard right now. We’re just so grateful,” she said.

The donation will also be used to purchase gift cards for the parents of cancer patients.

