ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Donations, including medical supplies, from residents in the stateline will soon be on their way to Ukraine.

The City of Rockford announced a donation drive last week for Rockford’s sister city in the country. Officials in Brovary reached out to Rockford, asking for any help as they fight Russian forces, saying they need both funds and any material support.

In response, the City of Rockford, along with the Rockford Area Convention And Visitors Bureau, joined forces with Kids Around the World and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois to collect supplies.