Donations needed: Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center seeking supplies for those in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center is asking to drop off non-perishables for the homeless population and others in need. From toilet paper to socks and underwear, they are in need of your help.
The center is located at the old Circuit City at 5460 E. State Street in Rockford. It opened just over a month ago, partnering with the Salvation Army. Donors won’t even need to get out of their cars. Volunteers wearing masks and gloves will grab the items for you.
Drop-off hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Current needs include:
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Laundry detergent
- Body wash/bar soap
- Hand soap
- Cleaning supplies
- Baby formula
- Baby lotion
- Feminine hygiene products
- Toothpaste
- Toilet bowl cleaner
- Trash bags
- New socks and underwear
