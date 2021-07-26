Donations sought for family of 4-year-old-boy killed in Rockford hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fundraiser is asking for donations to support the family of a 4-year-old boy who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Rockford last week.

The GoFundMe identifies 4-year-old Darnell Brown, Jr. as the victim of the fatal accident.

First responders were called to the intersection of N. Central Ave. and School St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22nd.

A 10-year-old girl was also injured and is said to have suffered critical injuries. Both children were initially taken to St. Anthony Hospital before being airlifted to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago, police said.

Investigators said the driver fled the scene. At 9:17 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle on Kilburn Avenue, with front end damage and no working headlights.

Javaughn Cooper, 30, told police he was coming from Auburn Street and was unaware of the damage to his car, according to a police report. He then ran from officers during the traffic stop, police said. He was chased down and taken into custody at the intersection of N Horsman and Maple Ave.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Cooper later admitted to hitting the children, but leaving the scene because he was scared, according to police.

He has been charged with Accident Resulting in Personal Injury or Death, and Resisting a Police Officer.

Ted Cornell created the GoFundMe, writing: “D.J was a very energetic and smart young boy, who would just talk your ear off with ideas, far to complexed and advanced for a 4 year old to comprehend. He loved playing with his older sister, Shania and infant brother Tristian. And we are all affected by his loss of life.”