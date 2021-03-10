Donations still needed for Don Carter Lanes victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business district association asks for the community’s support to help Don Carter Lanes shooting victims and their families.

Miracle Mile says tax deductible donations can be made through the end of March.

The organization says it has already surpassed its goal, but administrators say more help is needed.



Dennis Steinhoff, Jerome Woodfork, and Thomas Furseth were killed in the mass shooting on December 26th, 2020. Three others were hurt.

Funds will be distributed to the victims or their families in early April.

Donations can still be made at any Illinois Bank and Trust drive-thru. To donate online, click here.