Donna Apgar, of Winnebago County Animal Services, passes away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Donna Apgar, who for years was the adoption program coordinator for Winnebago County Animal Services, died Wednesday following a battle with breast cancer.

According to the animal shelter, Apgar “was instrumental in helping to find new homes and positive outcomes for countless animals over the years and her compassion for pets was plain for anyone to see, whether on television or in person. Even when dealing with her own personal health, she continued to work to make a difference every day in the lives of pets and the people who care for them.”

Apgar volunteered with the agency starting in 1994, joining the staff in 2006.

In 2008, Apgar became an advocate for Pets for Life and co-founded the pet food pantry Kibble Korner.

She retired in 2020.