SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s deer mating season in Illinois and the animals will be wandering out blindly in front of motorists this Fall.

The Illinois Transportation Secretary Omar Osman warns, “While your natural instinct is to steer quickly out of the way when you see a deer, remember to not veer suddenly because you could lose control of your vehicle and swerve into another lane or off the road. Always prepare for the unexpected. A deer might stop in the middle of the road or double back. They also frequently travel in groups so when you see one there likely are others nearby.”

Swerving puts other drivers in danger and hitting a deer head-on can be the safest thing a driver can do in that scenario, insurance experts say.

In 2022, there were 14,524 crashes involving deer in Illinois. Of those, 13,892 resulted in damage to property or vehicles, while 629 caused injuries. Four of the crashes resulted in fatalities.

Although a collision with a deer can happen any time, Illinois is approaching the time of year when the most crashes with them occur. Last year, more than 40% of crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Rural areas were the site of more than 70% of crashes involving deer, with most occurring at twilight or nighttime.

Safe driving tips for deer-mating season:

• Be aware of your surroundings, especially in areas with deer crossing signs.

• Scan the sides of the road for eye shine – the reflection of headlights in their eyes.

• Slow down if you see a deer and anticipate others could be following.

• Prepare for the unexpected. Deer may stop in the middle of the road and not move for oncoming vehicles.

• If a collision is inevitable, don’t veer. Try to glance your vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into the opposite lanes of traffic or off the road.

Deer can often appear suddenly in some surprising environments, so be on alert, slow down and pay attention in areas where they are known to travel.

The top 10 Illinois counties for crashes involving deer in 2022:

1. Cook 542

2. Madison 396

3. McHenry 351

4. Lake 350

5. Will 344

6. Peoria 323

7. Fulton 313

8. Kane 286

9. Sangamon 282

10. Macoupin 271

If you hit a deer, pull off to the shoulder, turn on your hazard lights and call 911. Do not exit the vehicle to check on an injured deer or pull it from the road.