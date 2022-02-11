ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In case you forgot, Valentine’s Day is on Monday. Nationwide, florists are scrambling to fill orders.

Supply chain issues and flower shortages have driven prices up.

Broadway Florist owner Michelle Stocker says she has experienced some of that, but as of Friday, she says most items are in stock, and not everyone is waiting until the big day.

“It started this week. We’ve had a lot of pick-up and deliveries throughout the whole week. A lot of people are just, want it out sometime. They’re not so specific [that] it has to be actual Monday. ‘Let’s enjoy it for the weekend’ type of thing. So, the whole week’s been pretty busy for us,” she said.

When it comes for ordering flowers for your loved one, store owners say not to wait and order as soon as you can.