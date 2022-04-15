ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Businesses in downtown Rockford continue their push to have the Rockford City Market return to its pre-COVD footprint.

Right now, the E. State Street bridge is shut down for the Market.

Business owners say that creates an unnecessary challenge for their customers to reach them.

The Market area was originally expanded to allow for social distancing to remain in compliance with Illinois health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abreo owner Paul Sletten has started a social media campaign featuring an image reading “Keep State Street Open,” saying he’s worried about the bad feelings being created.

“I would hate to see the relationships between downtown businesses and stakeholders and City Market tarnished for years to come, when all they have to do is leave State Street open and go back to the footprint they had for 10 years and…had their most successful year ever, without having State Street closed,” he said.

According to Sletten, sixty downtown businesses have signed a petition asking the City to keep State Street Open on Fridays.