ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Businesses in Downtown Rockford opened their doors and offered special deals as a way to bring more people to the heart of the city.

The Element hosted “The Great Downtown Open House.” More than 15 businesses took part, including District, Salvaged by Sonya and Rocktown Adventures. The trolley was also up and running. Many shops had sales, and bars and restaurants had live music.

Organizers said that it was just another way to bring more people downtown to shop local.

“There’s something unique here. It’s not something you’re going to find at chain stores or box stores,” said Doc Slafkosky, co-owner of the J.R. Kortman Center for Design. “It’s more unique shopping, and a little more interesting and exciting.”

Some of the events ran until 2 a.m. Sunday.