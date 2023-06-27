ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford could soon welcome a few new businesses.

A brewery is looking to set up on Madison Street, and a pharmacy is looking to expand into a grocery store across the river.

Council members gave the greenlight for both projects at Monday night’s Rockford committee meetings. “Bent Oak Brewing” would take over at 125 N. Madison St., next to “Northern Illinois Optical.” It is the old Steals Garage building.

The owners said that “Bent Oak Brewing” will produce a diverse range of craft beers.

In addition, the Code and Regulation Committee approved a package liquor license for “City Center Market.” The pharmacy on W. State Street and Church is expanding.

The owners said that they saw a void in the downtown area for groceries. It plans to offer grocery staples, as well as alcohol, prescriptions and lunch options.

Both still need to go to the full council to be approved.