Downtown Rockford is home to two new murals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two new murals are decorating buildings in downtown Rockford, thanks to a creative partnership between the Rockford Area Arts Council and Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

The artworks were created as part of the CRE8IV program.

The first, unveiled today, depicts a handshake with diamonds in the background, which was done by the artist, Fatherless. It is located on West State Street, near Winnebago Street.

Another was created by the artist Stuk One.

“I am really excited to see the beautification efforts and mural projects expand to Rockford’s west-end business district. In addition to celebrating some of Rockford’s best, it has helped increase foot traffic to our local business. It is another reason to be proud of our region and what it can become,” said Janene Stephenson, owner of Janene’s Event Design Studio and Social Café.

“Public art is a very democratic form of art. You don’t have to pay to see it, it’s accessible to you, you can come at any time of day or night to enjoy and that’s what we’re trying to do with these murals that we’re celebrating today,” said RACVB president, John Groh.

“As a disability rights advocate, and member of the Disability community, I am happy to see that there are murals in our city that specifically acknowledge the Disability and Deaf communities. From the beginning, it has been clear that CRE8IV, as part of RACVB’s placemaking and public art efforts, has been focused on acknowledging and amplifying diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in our region. I hope that residents who identify as members of the Disability and Deaf communities see themselves in the murals, and it helps to empower them to feel a sense of pride in their city and community,” said Eric Brown, education and advocacy coordinator at RAMP.

You can find a map to all the CRE8IV murals in Rockford here.