ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Vintage, at 501 E. State Street, announced Thursday that it will be closing later this month.

According to a Facebook post, the pub and eatery will shut down on August 12th after nearly 12 years in business.

“We have watched downtown Rockford flourish and grow in so many ways. We have watched building reborn, and beautiful murals arrive. We want to thank each and every customer who has helped us do this. The journey was absolutely amazing. But unfortunately, it is coming to an end,” the post reads.

Vintage @ 501 was opened by Matt Idzikowski, a graduate of Rockford Lutheran, in the space previously occupied by the Red Lion English Pub. For decades prior, the location was home to Little Italy.

The nearby Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, was severely damaged in a fire last October and has yet to announce a re-opening date.

Carlyle Brewing Co., at 215 E State Street, shut down in 2021 but reopened in March.