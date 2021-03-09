Downtown Rockford’s West Side continues to grow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many parts of the Forest City have been reconstructed over the last few years to attract more residents and business owners. That includes Rockford’s West Side.

The area has received a major facelift over the last decade. From bars and restaurants to start-up companies, businesses moving to Downtown Rockford’s West Side means more people are choosing to live there as well.

In the last 15 years, Downtown Rockford has been transformed. From boarded up doors and windows, the West Side is now more than just a quick stopover.

“When we started down here 13-14 years ago, there were many blocks that were vacant, many buildings that were vacant, and now today we have finished blocks. That’s really what were trying to accomplish here fully develop, or redevelop, downtown Rockford into this 24/7 downtown urban setting,” explained Urban Equity Properties owner Justin Fern.

The West Side actually now has more than 400 apartment units–many developed by Urban Equity. Rockford River District Board member Gary Anderson points to a problem that had limited development in the area.

“I think for Rockford in particular it’s always been an issue of having low property values that has not driven any kind of development. What we’ve been able to do is to utilize the historic tax credits to make some of these buildings at least buyable,” said Anderson.

Now, many are looking forward to what’s next. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara believes having a strong downtown area makes for a stronger city.

“You need connectivity, you’re seeing that with some of the infrastructure put in place. We have the brand new Morgan Street Bridge. Much more investment in beautification with the murals, you need people to live down here, unique locally owned shops, areas for commerce and you’re seeing that. All of this is done with great purpose,” said Mayor McNamara.

The mayor says the city wants to invest more in Davis Park. A task force is looking at different options including adding an amphitheater or even a beach.