Dr. Martell disagrees with CDC changes, says asymptomatic people should still get tested for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Center for Disease Control updated its guidelines on COVID-19 testing. The agency no longer recommends testing for most people without symptoms.
That includes those who have been in close contact with someone known to have the virus. The CDC changed the recommendations on its website Tuesday but did not give a reason for the change.
However, the head of the Winnebago County Health Department, Dr. Sandra Martell disagrees with that guidance.
She says everyone should continue to get tested, especially with kids going back to school. Dr. Martell warns the community can’t let its guard down.
