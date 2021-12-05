Dream comes true for “Harry Potter” superfan from Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline superfan shared his experience of a lifetime after appearing on a Harry Potter themed game show.

Ryan Bernsten of Rockford has been a fan of the fictional series ever since he just a boy, so when the opportunity arose, he said it was a no-brainer. The show is a four-part series where contestants are quizzed on Hogwarts trivia and other related questions.

Bernsten said it was a dream come true, and said that there were a number of reasons he loved the experience.

“It was really special to be there with Helen Mirren, a real Harry Potter prop, and then a team of Harry Potter superfans like myself,” Bernsten said.

Bernsten will be featured on Sunday’s episode, airing at 7 p.m.