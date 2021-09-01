Drive-by gunmen open fire in downtown Rockford, protester nearly hit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating two shooting incidents on W. State on Tuesday, one of which narrowly missed a protester outside the Winnebago County Justice Center.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the Justice Center for a reported shooting around 5:45 p.m. Rockford group May 30th Alliance was holding a protest outside of the facility at the same time. Police say the witness reported hearing gunshots and found a bullet fragment on the ground near them.

May 30th Alliance founder Leslie Rolfe posted video of the incident on Facebook. In the video, bullets can be heard making an impact near the camera as Rolfe and other subjects take cover.

Police say moments later, officers were notified of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim said a car passed them on Avon Street, just north of the first shooting location, waving a black gun toward their vehicle. The victim said the front passenger in the suspect vehicle fired four times as they passed, striking the driver’s side door twice, and also striking the rear driver’s side passenger floorboard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

May 30th Alliance is an activist group advocating for the abolishment of police. It was formed following a May 30th, 2020 Rockford protest against police over the police killing of George Floyd. During the protest outside Rockford Police District 1 headquarters, police fired tear gas to disperse a large crowd of protesters after rocks were thrown at the headquarters and police sign was vandalized.