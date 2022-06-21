LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local community showed its support for a Loves Park teenager battling cancer.

Rayven Forbes was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma back in March. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Forbes also softball for Forest City Toxic Softball.

Her team, friends and family held a drive-by parade on Tuesday evening. Car windows were full of signs, and passengers yelled encouragement to Forbes as they went by.

“Rayven is just an amazing young lady who has so much fight and so much confidence and so much will in her, and that she has so much joy that she brings to our team and to all of our girls and teammates,” said Alicia Burke, assistant coach for Forest City Toxic Softball. “She is a wonderful friend and we just want her to know how much we love her, and that we are here for her 100%.”

Forbes prognosis reportedly looks very good, and she is handling the experience very well.