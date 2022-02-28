ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two men for a drive-by shooting over the weekend after the suspect rammed an officer’s squad car.

According to police, officers in the area heard the gunshot, fired from an SUV in front of the El Navegante Bar, at 160 15th Avenue at 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police followed the vehicle into Sinnissippi Gardens, and as officers tried to stop the vehicle it rammed into one of the squad cars.

The vehicle continued to flee but was stopped a short time later, police said.

Two of the four occupants were taken to jail.

Jesse Rodriguez, 19, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid FOID, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, Aggravated Assault to Police and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Juan Martinez, 21 (no mugshot available), was charged with having an Outstanding Warrant for Aggravated Assault.