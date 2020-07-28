Drive-in movie night proposal to go to Rockford City Council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Forest City is one step closer to having a night out at the movies. The city’s Code and Regulations Committee approved holding a drive-in movie night on August 15th.

The showing is planned to be held at the former Magna grocery store on E. State Street. Organizers say they are looking to put “The League of Their Own” on the big screen.

The former grocery store was demolished earlier this year. Following Belvidere’s recent success holding a drive-in movie, one alderman tells us that it’s time for Rockford to do it too.

“It’s obvious that people want to come. They sold out 150 spots in two days. So, we’re looking forward to making this available to Rockford. We hope this happens not only August 15th, but several times throughout the rest of this year,” explained Rockford’s 10th Ward Alderman Frank Beach.

The proposal for the drive-in movie night now goes before the full city council. The council meets next week.

