Drive-thru charity giveaways are the only way some Rockford residents get food, winter clothing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drive-thru giveaways for those in need have exploded locally in 2020. Two more giveaway events were held on Tuesday.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church handed out personal protective equipment (PPE) and food in an event organized by Northern Illinois Food Bank and Live Free Rockford.

Organizers handed out essential items while also registering participants to vote, which they say gives them a voice to create change.

“We care about our community. We know that a lot of people are struggling right now, particularly those who have been impacted by gun violence and mass incarceration. We wanted to show a visible demonstration of God’s love to them,” said Pastor K. Edward Copeland.

The first 25 families in line were able to register to have gifts delivered for their children on Christmas Eve.

Molina Healthcare gave out over 200 winter coats to local men, women and children at Hope Fellowship Church, 1135 E. State St.

Molina’s Community Engagement Specialist Erika Hannah said it was the least they could do to keep people safe as the winter cold intensifies.

“It’s a really good feeling, that we’re able to come to the community and provide what they need. We did also have some of our homeless population…able to walk up and get coats,” she said. “It’s very important that we were able to provide multiple families with coats that are in need.”

Recipients were also give a brown bag lunch.

