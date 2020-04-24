1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing Live Updates: NFL prepares for first-ever virtual draft

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open at Auburn High School on Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Health workers collect a specimen at a drive-thru testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. Authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province established the first ever drive-thru coronavirus testing facility in Pakistan as part of to control the spread of pandemic coronavirus in the province. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A regional community COVID-19 testing site will open Monday at Rockford’s Auburn High School.

Crusader Community Health made the announcement of the Illinois Department of Public Health-supported site on Friday.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Patients will enter the Testing Site on Pierpont Avenue between Auburn and School Streets next to Kennedy Middle School (520 North Pierpont Avenue).

The Auburn HS Testing Site will be a 4-lane, drive-thru testing center. Patients will be required to remain in their vehicle for the test. Individuals desiring a test must be seated by an operating window.

Appointments are not needed.

There are 8 state-run testing sites in the Rockford area:

Crusader Community Health
1050 Logan Avenue, Belvidere
9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: Appointment required, must be referred

Greater Elgin Family Care Center for Family Health
165 Plank Rd., Sycamore
8am – 4pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: none

IDPH Rockford Drive-Thru
1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford
8am – 4pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: none

Crusader Community Health
1200 W. State St., Rockford
9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: appointment required, must be referred

Crusader Community Health
1215 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford
9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: appointment required, must be referred

Crusader Community Health
1100 Broadway, Rockford
9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: appointment required, must be referred

Whiteside County Community Health Clinic
1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls
9am – 2pm, Mon – Thu
8am – 12pm Friday
Requirements: Appointment w/telehealth medical provider and symptomatic

Crusader Community Health
6115 N. 2nd St., Loves Park
9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: Appointment required, must be referred

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories