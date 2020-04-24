Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open at Auburn High School on Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A regional community COVID-19 testing site will open Monday at Rockford’s Auburn High School.
Crusader Community Health made the announcement of the Illinois Department of Public Health-supported site on Friday.
The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Patients will enter the Testing Site on Pierpont Avenue between Auburn and School Streets next to Kennedy Middle School (520 North Pierpont Avenue).
The Auburn HS Testing Site will be a 4-lane, drive-thru testing center. Patients will be required to remain in their vehicle for the test. Individuals desiring a test must be seated by an operating window.
Appointments are not needed.
There are 8 state-run testing sites in the Rockford area:
Crusader Community Health
1050 Logan Avenue, Belvidere
9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: Appointment required, must be referred
Greater Elgin Family Care Center for Family Health
165 Plank Rd., Sycamore
8am – 4pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: none
IDPH Rockford Drive-Thru
1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford
8am – 4pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: none
Crusader Community Health
1200 W. State St., Rockford
9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: appointment required, must be referred
Crusader Community Health
1215 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford
9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: appointment required, must be referred
Crusader Community Health
1100 Broadway, Rockford
9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: appointment required, must be referred
Whiteside County Community Health Clinic
1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls
9am – 2pm, Mon – Thu
8am – 12pm Friday
Requirements: Appointment w/telehealth medical provider and symptomatic
Crusader Community Health
6115 N. 2nd St., Loves Park
9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri
Requirements: Appointment required, must be referred
