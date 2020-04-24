Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open at Auburn High School on Monday

Health workers collect a specimen at a drive-thru testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. Authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province established the first ever drive-thru coronavirus testing facility in Pakistan as part of to control the spread of pandemic coronavirus in the province. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A regional community COVID-19 testing site will open Monday at Rockford’s Auburn High School.

Crusader Community Health made the announcement of the Illinois Department of Public Health-supported site on Friday.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Patients will enter the Testing Site on Pierpont Avenue between Auburn and School Streets next to Kennedy Middle School (520 North Pierpont Avenue).

The Auburn HS Testing Site will be a 4-lane, drive-thru testing center. Patients will be required to remain in their vehicle for the test. Individuals desiring a test must be seated by an operating window.

Appointments are not needed.

There are 8 state-run testing sites in the Rockford area:

Crusader Community Health

1050 Logan Avenue, Belvidere

9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri

Requirements: Appointment required, must be referred

Greater Elgin Family Care Center for Family Health

165 Plank Rd., Sycamore

8am – 4pm, Mon – Fri

Requirements: none

IDPH Rockford Drive-Thru

1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford

8am – 4pm, Mon – Fri

Requirements: none

Crusader Community Health

1200 W. State St., Rockford

9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri

Requirements: appointment required, must be referred

Crusader Community Health

1215 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford

9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri

Requirements: appointment required, must be referred

Crusader Community Health

1100 Broadway, Rockford

9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri

Requirements: appointment required, must be referred

Whiteside County Community Health Clinic

1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls

9am – 2pm, Mon – Thu

8am – 12pm Friday

Requirements: Appointment w/telehealth medical provider and symptomatic

Crusader Community Health

6115 N. 2nd St., Loves Park

9am – 4:30pm, Mon – Fri

Requirements: Appointment required, must be referred

